The Greater Downtown Council announced the return of “Eat Downtown—Duluth Restaurant Week” running for an extended time, Monday April 19th through Friday April 30th.
Eat Downtown Restaurant Week showcases many of of Duluth's waterfront restaurants including long-time favorites and new-to-the-scene establishments all with a curated specialty menu to be explored. This year the specials range from multi-course meals to family portioned takeout and everything in between.
Parallel to the event dates, Food Dudes is offering free delivery for their downtown partner restaurants. Free delivery is available for select restaurants through their website fooddudesdelivery.com and is good on regularly-priced menu items.
For participating restaurant information including hours, curated menus, and all running specials, visit www.downtownduluth.com.
Participating restaurants include:
310 Pub, 7 West Taphouse, Bellisio's, The Boat Club, Bowery Bros., Cloud 9 Asian Bistro, Dubh Linn Pub, Fitger's Brewhouse, Grandma's Saloon Canal Park, Gumbo Boi, JJ Astor, Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar, Little Angie's Cantina and Grill, LuLu's Pizza, Silos Restaurant, Tacos Tacos Tacos, Toasty's, Va Bene, Valentini's Vicino Lago (Holiday Center)