The Downtown branch of the Duluth Area Family YMCA will temporarily close May 20-27 as workers upgrade the facility and the Y reinvests in the Downtown Y branch.
While work is underway at the building, 302 W. First St., the Y will continue to offer itsmembers the ability to exercise at the Superior YMCA through a reciprocal membershipagreement as well as engage in fitness classes at Duluth’s Woodland Community Center, WellsFargo Building in downtown Duluth, and the Gary-New Duluth Rec Center.
“Any of us who work out know the wisdom of building recovery time into our fitness schedules,”said Jeramy Katchuba, Branch Executive Director of the Downtown YMCA. “This temporaryclosure for improvements is a well-planned reinvestment into our downtown Y.”He added: “Our building has been working hard, serving all of us as members and our exerciseneeds since 1966. From 2009-2011 our facility enjoyed a $5 million-dollar renovation whichallowed us to expand our services to both members and the community. Now our beloved Yneeds a week of recuperation and rehabilitation so we can ensure that it is in great shape tocontinue serving us for years to come.”
Work expected to be completed during Recovery Week will total around $100,000; the entireongoing refresh started in March with the install of the TRX suspension training system and willbe completed in August with brand new cardio equipment for a grand total of $250,000 in care, upkeep, and improvements of this building.