Duluth Workforce Development Board launches Diversity & Inclusion Toolkit for Action

The Duluth Workforce Development Board has launched the Diversity & Inclusion Toolkit for Action. This resource offers employers practical tools and tips related to recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retaining diverse employees.
A free Zoom webinar will be offered on Thursday, January 21, at 10 a.m., focused on celebrating diversity in the workplace. The Duluth Workforce Development Board will introduce the Toolkit and discuss ways employers can be stewards of inclusivity. Tawanna Black, Founder and CEO of the Center for Economic Inclusion, will share her thoughts and expertise on the importance of diversity and building an inclusive regional economy.
CLICK HERE to register for the free event.
CLICK HERE to submit questions prior to the event.
The event is sponsored by the Duluth News Tribune.