Lundeen Productions will present the 12th Annual Duluth Women’s Expo at the DECC, this Saturday, February 29. More than 100 exhibitors and vendors, a fashion show, shopping, sampling, craft market, workshops, entertainment and a VIP Suite will be offered.
The Expo will bring talented women to perform on the Superior Choice Credit Union Women Rock Stage in Pioneer Hall. Performers include Sydney Hansen, Theresa Williams, Laura Velvet, and Leyla Aktekin – Note-able. Also in Pioneer Hall, styles from Harley-Davidson Sports Center, Mainstream Boutique, Apricot Lane and JC Penney will grace the fashion show runway. Attendees will also find more exhibits and games to play with funds raised being donated to Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center in Pioneer Hall.
This year the Duluth Women’s Expo has chosen to support the Safe Haven Shelter in a variety of ways with a Health and Hygiene Drive. Attendees can bring a full-size donation for free entry to the event, proceeds, in part, from ticket sales at the door will go to the organization, several of our exhibitors have been collecting donations in advance, and there will be a fun carnival type game to play to raise money as well.
This year’s workshops include presentations by Lilac Hill Greenhouse, Live Simply with Kim, Yoga North, and The Salon at ULTA.
Attendees of the Duluth Women’s Expo will receive a Harley-Davidson Duluth Women’s Expo bag courtesy of Harley Davidson Sport Center while supplies last. Attendees will also receive a copy of “Her View” the official publication of the Duluth Women’s Expo that will contain information for women and will feature stories, articles and tips for the everyday woman.
The Duluth Women’s Expo hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or the above mentioned Safe Haven donation.