The City of Duluth invites the public to the official inauguration of Mayor-Elect Emily Larson and recently elected City Councilors Gary Anderson, Arik Forsman, Janet Kennedy, Derek Medved and Roz Randorf on January 6. Outgoing City Councilors Noah Hobbs, Jay Fosle and Em Westerlund will be recognized for their past service.
The event will be held at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center – Harbor Side Ballroom. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be broadcast live on Northlands NewsCenter My9. Parking is free for the event courtesy of the DECC.
The event will also feature the Duluth Color Guard, the Duluth Denfeld Choir, and Duluth Poet Laureate Gary Boelhower. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided following the program.