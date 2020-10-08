Duluth to host two virtual public meetings on Superior Street Streetscape

A virtual meeting will be held Oct. 20 to join in the conversation about next steps for streetscape elements along Superior Street in Downtown Duluth.
The city of Duluth said winter posed several challenges with the originally selected streetscape elements. These meetings are to discuss those maintenance issues and the next steps for installation of the remainder of streetscape elements between Seventh Avenue West and Fourth Avenue East. The discussion will include planters, benches, bike racks and waste receptacles. The intent of the meeting will be to consider and discuss options for these street elements with long-term operations and maintenance challenges as a key part of the decision-making process.
The web-based meetings will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. via WebEx. They are open to the public and can be accessed at https://duluthmn.gov/live-meeting under the ‘Planning and Development Public Meetings’ tab.
Questions may be directed to planning@duluthmn.gov or the Planning & Development office at 730-5580.