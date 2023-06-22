The city of Duluth will host a public information meeting regarding the extension of Sixth Avenue East. The design and engineering of the project is nearly complete, with preliminary construction scheduled for 2023 and the majority of the work to take place in 2024. The scope of work for the project includes:
• Extension of Sixth Avenue East from East Second Street to East First Street, including a new street and sidewalk along the east side.
• Construction of retaining walls along the street.
• Construction of a turnaround and dead ending the alley below Second Street before Sixth Avenue East.
• Replacement and installation of a new water service.
The public information meeting is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 22 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 219 N. Sixth Avenue E. in Duluth.
The public meeting will begin with a brief overview of the project by city staff. Participants will then have an opportunity to share their input about the proposal, and the meeting will close with a question and answer session. Those who cannot attend the meeting but would like to follow the project and/or discuss the project may reach out to Alex Popp, project engineer, at apopp@duluthmn.gov.