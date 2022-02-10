The City of Duluth Property & Facilities Management Division will host a virtual public meeting to provide information about the Advanced Assistance (AA) Coastal Resilience and Mitigation Study. The meeting will be held on Wed., Feb. 16 at 7:00 pm.
The City of Duluth was awarded a $258,000 grant from FEMA to fund a study to find solutions to why multiple shoreline banks collapsed on the North Shore from Brighton Beach to Knife River, select areas of Canal Park, and in the St. Louis River Estuary. The City was able to apply for funding because of the damage done in the storms that created millions of dollars in damage during 2018. The financing will analyze and recommend remediation methods for shoreline areas at risk from future storms.
The meeting will include a presentation from the City’s project consultants MSA Engineers and Architects and Ramboll Engineering. The meeting agenda will include:
-Introductions and Project Background
-Study Process and Area of Study Overview
-Prioritization Methodology Review and High Priority Site Identification -Demo of Online Engagement Tools – Website, Survey, Crowdsource Map
-Questions and Comments
To join the meeting, CLICK HERE and select “Property & Facilities Public Meetings.” All are welcome to attend, the meeting will be recorded and posted on the project website for those who are unable to attend.
For more information please visit the project webpage.
Public comments are welcome and can be submitted using the surveys and links on the webpage until March 31.