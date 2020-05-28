The Duluth Superior Pride Committee has cancelled 2020’s (in-person) Pride Festival scheduled Sept. 5 at Bayfront Festival Park.
The committee said it felt the safety of community members could not be guaranteed and it would be best to prevent illness due to COVID 19.
Duluth-Superior Pride Festival has been an event that has spanned 33 years in the area. The committee is discussing alternatives to an in-person festival such as a virtual celebration, art show, musical entertainment and other events to keep this annual event a time of true celebration for the Duluth Superior area.