The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation will hold its annual celebration on Wednesday, May 22 at the DECC Lake Superior Ballroom.
Seating begins at 3:30 p.m. with the program starting at 4 p.m. There will be a reception from 5 to 6 p.m. which will include a session with StoryCorps’ Associate Director of Community Training Emily Janssen.
For more information or to register, visit dsacommunityfoundation.org.
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation celebration slated for May 22
