Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will hold her sixth State of the City Address on Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m.
The State of the City Address will be held in person and live-streamed on WDIO Eyewitness News. The speech will take place at the Duluth Entertainment &Convention Center in the Harborside Ballroom. Seating will be limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The City of Duluth strongly encourages those who attend to wear a mask.
The program will include remarks from City Council President Arik Forsman. Additional details and speakers will be made public closer to the event.
Live web-streaming of the event is provided by WDIO Eyewitness News at www.wdio.com. ASL interpretation will be provided during the event.