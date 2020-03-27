The City of Duluth, in partnership with the Greater Downtown Council, is announcing the temporary closure of the skywalk system.
The entire system will be closed except the Northwest Passage from the Transportation Center to the DECC parking ramp. This section will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m Monday-Friday. The skywalk system will close at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, until April 13, consistent with Gov. Walz’s Stay at Home Executive Order. It may prevent some companies from receiving mail or packages.
“We realize that this will be inconvenient, not only for essential workers working in downtown but for the public who uses the skywalk system to walk in,” said Erik Birkeland, city of Duluth property and facilities manager. “Essential employees will be asked to use the street to access parking facilities and buildings. This is an unfortunate but necessary step that we need to take to keep the skywalk system safe and properties secure.”
These are uncertain and difficult times,” said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council “The Greater Downtown Council supports the decision to temporarily close the skywalk so that our properties remain secure while much of our workforce is staying home. We have worked with property owners to ensure essential workers will still have access to their offices and operations. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we do our best to keep our community safe and healthy.”