Downtown Duluth’s biggest shopping festival of the year starts on Wednesday. The event will be spread along Superior Street from Lake Avenue to Fifth Avenue West. Expected to participate are 75 vendors and 15 food vendors.
Local retailers have been bringing their merchandise into the street for decades during this summer tradition. Superior Street will be bustling with deals, festival foods, live music, activities for the kids and free entertainment.
Highlights of the festival will include:
• The Duluth Children’s Museum Imagination Playground and the inflatable kid’s obstacle course will be located near Lake Avenue on West Superior Street. It will feature a large inflatable with slides in front of Minnesota Power, 30 W. Superior St., every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• The Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Included are hundreds of classic automobiles lining Superior Street from Third Avenue East to Fifth Avenue West and a live band on almost every block. Bands scheduled to appear are the Jane Gang, Darling Danger, PB + J, Centerville All Stars, Lake City Smokin' Section, Virgil Caine Band and DSGW The Revision Z.
• The YMCA Sidewalk Shuffle 5K will be at noon on Wednesday. Participants can run with a team or race individually to help raise funds to ensure that Y programming, memberships and lifesaving community resources are available for all. The race will start and finish at the Lakewalk at Endion Station. The course is an out and back, heading east up the shore along the Lakewalk. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
• Food, activities and deals continue on Thursday.
• The Aces on First Street Dance is happening on Friday, July 14, starting at 6:30pm. It features live music from Darling Danger and Sound of Fujun.
• Movies in the Park presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics is showing “Top Gun: Maverick” in Leif Erikson Park at 9 p.m. on Friday. A pre-party with the Duluth Airshow is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket/chair.
• Dubh Linn Brew Pub will be hosting the Superior Street Dance on Saturday, July 15, starting at 8 p.m. Blues legend Lamont Cranston headlines this year's dance, with Virgil Caine opening and closing the festivities. Featured will be BBQ and taco food trucks, outdoor beer tents, live music inside and outside of Dubh Linn Pub – one of the biggest parties of the summer.
PARKING, STREET CLOSURES ETC.
Duluth’s Downtown Sidewalk Days Festival & Street Dances will take place July 12th-15th, resulting in the following traffic changes.
Superior Street from Lake Ave. to 5th Ave. W. will close to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 12th from 8:00am to 9:00pm. It will also be closed from Thursday, July 13th to Friday, July 14th, from 8:00am – 6:00pm each day.
No parking regulations begin in the area at 7:00am each morning, and vehicles found in violation are subject to ticketing and towing. Avenues in the area will remain open to traffic, except during the Classic Car Show.
On Wednesday, July 12th, Second Avenue West, Third Avenue West, Fourth Avenue West, First Avenue East, and Second Avenue East will close to traffic at Superior Street starting at 3:30pm in preparation for the Classic Car Show. Third Avenue East, Lake Avenue, First Avenue West and Fifth Avenue West will remain open to allow access to Michigan Street and First Street. All streets will re-open to traffic by 9:00pm
Vehicles in the Classic Car Show must enter the Car Show area from the intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street or at First Avenue West and are encouraged to arrive between 4:00pm and 5:00pm. All Car Show cars must exit the Car Show area by 8:30pm.
On Friday, July 14th from 6:30pm until 12:00 midnight, the 100 block of West First Street between First Avenue West and Second Avenue West will close to traffic for the Ace’s Street Dance.
On Saturday, July 15th from 5:00pm until 12:00 midnight, the 100 block of West Superior Street between First Avenue West and Second Avenue West will close to traffic for the Dubh Linn’s Irish Pub Street Dance.
No Parking signs will be posted in areas throughout Downtown to help facilitate the events related to Sidewalk Days and to assist buses in getting around the street closures. Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing. Festival attendees are encouraged to utilize area ramps for parking.
During the Sidewalk Days events when Superior Street is closed, DTA buses will continue providing service to the Duluth Transportation Center (DTC) on Michigan Street. Additionally, buses heading to points further west will also provide service along First Street between Lake Avenue and Fifth Avenue West when Superior Street is closed.
During Wednesday night’s Car Show, westbound buses will provide service along First Street between Third Avenue East and Fifth Avenue West.
Eastbound buses will provide service along First Street from First Avenue West to Third Avenue East during the car show.
Bus service along Superior Street between Lake Avenue and Fifth Avenue West will resume each evening once Superior Street is reopened.
Service along Superior Street between Lake Avenue and Third Avenue East will continue, with the exception of Wednesday night’s car show.