The Greater Downtown Council is back with another coffee break tomorrow in support of the Historic Arts and Theatre District (HART District ) and the Lakewalk.
The free coffee break will be held at Lake Place Park/Gichi-ode’ Akiing on Thursday, July 18th from 10-11am. It’s a great way to activate a downtown park within the current Superior Street Reconstruction zone, and all proceeds from the event will go toward the Lakewalk restoration.
This month, Duluth Coffee Company will be providing coffee and Great Harvest Bread Company will be providing treats. The event is open to the public, so grab your colleagues, friends and neighbors to join in on Duluth’s Largest Coffee Break. A $5 donation is suggested, with all proceeds going toward the repair of the Lakewalk.
Enter from Superior Street across from the NorShor Theatre or via the Lakewalk.
Future coffee breaks will be taking place the third Thursday of July and August.