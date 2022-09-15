Duluth Pack is excited to announce its 1st Annual Minnesota Maker event at the legendary retail store location. On Thursday, September 15 th

from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Duluth Pack’s Minnesota Maker event will unite outdoor enthusiasts and

locals alike. The event is to be hosted at Duluth Pack’s flagship retail store located at 365 Canal Park

Drive. Families, friends, locals, and visitors are all encouraged to come to the store to enjoy event-only

specials, raffles, and giveaways. The Made in America heritage Duluth company is excited to partner

with Local Minnesotan Makers, including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations,

SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. Celebrate Minnesotan Made products along with 50% off clearance

items in the retail store, raffle prizes by Duluth Pack, gifts with select purchases, and double punches on

all purchases. 

“Partnering with other local makers to highlight shopping local is exciting for all of us! We are really

looking forward to this event coming to Duluth Pack,” added Amanda Kolb, Duluth Pack’s Marketing

Analyst.

Duluth Pack offers a large selection of quality apparel, outdoor gear, home/cabin accessories and, of

course, their legendary handcrafted and lifetime guaranteed packs, totes, bags and shooting sports

equipment.

For more information regarding the 1st Annual Minnesota Maker event at the Duluth Pack flagship

store, please visit Duluth Pack’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, visit

DuluthPack.com or call the Duluth Pack Headquarters at (218) 722-1707.