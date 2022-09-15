Duluth Pack is excited to announce its 1st Annual Minnesota Maker event at the legendary retail store location. On Thursday, September 15 th
from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Duluth Pack’s Minnesota Maker event will unite outdoor enthusiasts and
locals alike. The event is to be hosted at Duluth Pack’s flagship retail store located at 365 Canal Park
Drive. Families, friends, locals, and visitors are all encouraged to come to the store to enjoy event-only
specials, raffles, and giveaways. The Made in America heritage Duluth company is excited to partner
with Local Minnesotan Makers, including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations,
SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. Celebrate Minnesotan Made products along with 50% off clearance
items in the retail store, raffle prizes by Duluth Pack, gifts with select purchases, and double punches on
all purchases.
“Partnering with other local makers to highlight shopping local is exciting for all of us! We are really
looking forward to this event coming to Duluth Pack,” added Amanda Kolb, Duluth Pack’s Marketing
Analyst.
Duluth Pack offers a large selection of quality apparel, outdoor gear, home/cabin accessories and, of
course, their legendary handcrafted and lifetime guaranteed packs, totes, bags and shooting sports
equipment.
For more information regarding the 1st Annual Minnesota Maker event at the Duluth Pack flagship
store, please visit Duluth Pack’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, visit
DuluthPack.com or call the Duluth Pack Headquarters at (218) 722-1707.