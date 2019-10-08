Duluth’s two mayoral candidates offered differing takes on the financial history of the Catalyst Content Festival and a proposed plastic bag ordinance in a debate co-sponsored by Wisconsin Public Radio and Business North airing this Friday at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland
Incumbent Mayor Emily Larson and challenger David Nolle were guests on a special edition of “Simply Superior” recorded Monday. Topics ranged from rebuilding Superior’s Husky Energy Refinery to a proposed ordinance imposing fees on plastic bags to the Catalyst Content Festival, which received a city grant of $50,000 earlier this year after moving to Duluth from Vermont.
Asked about her office’s recommendation that the Duluth City Council approve the grant, Larson said her staff performed its due diligence and was aware that the festival, formerly known as ITV Fest, had carried a six-figure debt for several years. She said any future grant would depend on the financial performance of this year’s festival, going on this week.
Nolle was more critical, however, saying Catalysts’ public reports showed “yellow, orange and potentially red-flag things that I would have asked some questions about,” and gave a more guarded “maybe” about whether it should continue receiving city funds.
Of the proposed bag ordinance, Larson said while she is compassionate about the environment, she has “real questions about this proposal” in its current form but does not dispute “the ability of local government to assert local control over issues that are important to them.” On that point, Nolle strongly disagreed, saying: “I find it not at all appropriate for the city … to say ‘you businesses shall compel your customers to pay for these bags.’”
The debate is moderated by “Simply Superior” host Robin Washington, joined by Business North’s Ron Brochu and WPR Northern Bureau reporter Dani Kaeding.
