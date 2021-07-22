The Greater Downtown Council (GDC) will be canceling the future dates of the Downtown Farmers Market, which was originally scheduled every Tuesday 11-1 at the Fountain Plaza at the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. This decision was made based on various factors: limited vendor commitment due to a challenging growing season, a workforce shortage, lower downtown employee traffic and continued repercussions of the pandemic.
“I spoke with many farmers who wished they could participate in this event, but had a short supply of product, staff, and time to go around,” said Shanda Hanson, GDC marketing and events coordinator. “I encourage Duluthians to visit the alternative market options and continue to support our local farmers and makers.”
Still on the schedule for GDC events this summer is a full season of Movies in the Park every Friday at Leif Erikson, the GDC Annual Celebration on August 17, and the September Slam golf event.