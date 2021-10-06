The 151st Annual Meeting & Dinner Celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will be held on 
Thursday, Oct. 28.
 
The registration and reception begins at 5 p.m. followed at 6 p.m. by dinner and the program.
 
The hybrid event will offer two viewing options for your choosing:

  • Option 1: In-person at the DECC – proof of vaccination or negative test result is required

  • Option 2: Live-streamed with curbside dinner pick-up.

    Dr. David Herman, CEO of Essentia Health, will give the keynote address. The individual cost to attend is $70.
 
 
 
 
 