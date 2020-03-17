The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will evaluate each upcoming event on a case-by-case basis to adhere to the Minnesota Department of Health mitigation strategies, according to the business group's web site.
Currently, Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol events on March 18 and 19 are the only planned cancellations. Upcoming Chamber events that fall within the State of Emergency dates will be evaluated based on the opportunity for postponement, alternate viewing/steaming capabilities, or a full cancellation if necessary, the Chamber said.