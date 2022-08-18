 
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is currently conducting a strategic plan to define our organizational priorities to best influence the regional business community. The Chamber seeks feedback from its members and community stakeholders – to help shape the future of our Chamber.
 
Seven Strategic Planning Focus Group sessions are offered to provide feedback and candid conversation about the direction of the Chamber. The Chamber wants to learn the priorities, barriers and developments impacting its members and the region.
 
Session sizes will be limited to ensure best experience and conversation for those in attendance; RSVP is required.
 