Retention Strategies for Early- and Mid-Career Professionals
Presented by Andrea Chartier, The College of St. Scholastica, and Eric Mistry
- Learn about immediate, Mid-term, and Long-term solutions to retain and motivate mid-career and early-career professionals.
- Identify "easy wins" that are budget neutral but important to the target employees.
- Proactive strategies to prevent turnover, burnout, and mass exodus.
- Methods for your organization to be a leader in retention and employee satisfaction.
- Frameworks for soliciting ideas/feedback and implementing visible changes swiftly.
- Tips, Tools, and Technologies for making "work from anywhere" a reality for your business.