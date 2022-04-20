Retention Strategies for Early- and Mid-Career Professionals
Presented by Andrea Chartier, The College of St. Scholastica, and Eric Mistry
 
- Learn about immediate, Mid-term, and Long-term solutions to retain and motivate mid-career and early-career professionals.
- Identify "easy wins" that are budget neutral but important to the target employees.
- Proactive strategies to prevent turnover, burnout, and mass exodus. 
- Methods for your organization to be a leader in retention and employee satisfaction.
- Frameworks for soliciting ideas/feedback and implementing visible changes swiftly.
- Tips, Tools, and Technologies for making "work from anywhere" a reality for your business.
 
Wednesday, 
May 4
11:00am - 12:00pm
Live Webinar and Q&A
Free for Chamber Members
 
Professional Development Workshops are brought to Chamber Members and their employees free of charge, courtesy of The College of St. Scholastica Stender School of Business and Technology. $25 Non-Members.