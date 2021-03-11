Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce presents "Harness Your Strengths"

"Harness Your Strengths: How Knowing Your Superpowers Means More Money and Fun in Work and in Life" will be presented by Anna Nelson, Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Professional Development Series.
In this virtual presentation on Wed. March 17, from 12-1 p.m., Nelson will discuss how focusing on your strengths or ‘superpowers’ and delegating the tasks that you might not be so good at is the key to true business growth and success. But to do that, she says, you need to be able to identify what your superpowers actually are. During this session, Nelson will discuss why it is important to define your strengths, how to identify your superpowers, and applying those superpowers to benefit your business and career.