Duluth and Superior mayors to discuss transportation

Twin Ports Mayors Jim Paine of Superior and Emily Larson of Duluth will come together this Friday, May 21 at noon to talk about transportation successes, issues, and hopes for the metropolitan area.
The virtual event will take place over Zoom and will be moderated by Drew Digby, executive director of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.
The discussion is part of Zeitgeist’s Bus Bike Walk Month, a series of community events that celebrate, educate and empower accessible people-powered modes for getting around town, now and into the future.
The mayors will answer questions around transportation and sustainability, inclusive public transit options, and how residents can become more involved in decision making processes. Forum questions were submitted by various community stakeholders.
“The way we move around our community impacts our sense of place, safety, health and well-being. Our built environment and transportation options touch every aspect of our lives, whether we think about it or not,” said Andrea Crouse, Zeitgeist’s community development manager. “We are looking forward to hearing more about the mayors’ visions for building better cities and how residents can help shape those plans.”
Historically Zeitgeist hosts a mayor’s bike ride and speaking event in each city, but the format has moved online this year due to the pandemic.
The Zoom link and event details for the Mayors’ Chat and all other Bus Bike Walk events can be found at bit.ly/BusBikeWalk21. Bus Bike Walk 2021 is sponsored by CF Design, EHR Go, MPECU, Maurices, United Healthcare, St. Luke’s and Essentia Health.