The Market will kick off Thursday, June 23rd and run every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until the end of September in the Civic Center festival space (in front of the Duluth St. Louis County Courthouse).
Starting in October the market will "Fall Into The Depot" and move indoors at the St. Louis County Depot Great Hall. This market will run every Thursday in October.
There is free customer parking in front of the court house at designated meters. They anticipate 10-15 vendors. Expect produce and flowers, home baked treats and breads, eggs, sauces and jams, ceramics and crafts. Expect food trucks which will include vegetarian options. There will also be chair massage and a green space to relax in. Each week the market air will be filled with the melodies from local artists.