Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.