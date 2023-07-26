The Duluth 1200 Fund has created a loan program to assist small businesses with their start-up business needs. It works by developing a business mentor relationship that ensures loan requests are developed with enough support to thrive. The Mentorship Loan can help businesses fund critical projects, and to build business credit and payment history which is critical when seeking larger investments in the future, while connecting business owners to local mentors and business development specialists.
The 1200 Fund defines a mentor as a guide, an advisor and a cheerleader for the entrepreneur. A SCORE mentor combines expert business knowledge with empathy, understanding and support. A mentor is a friendly ear and offers guidance through difficult times in the client's business or personal life, offering
encouragement and suggestions. A mentor understands the business plan and helps the client to follow the plan and helps adjust it to meet changing challenges and opportunities.
The Mentorship Loan Program offers fixed rate financing for a demonstrated business need. Eligible businesses must be located within the city limits of the Duluth and be currently working with a business mentor.
The business can operate out of a leased, mobile, or owned space and must have fewer than 10
employees. Eligible uses for funds include: capital improvements to businesses, inventory, employee
related expenses, marketing assistance, technology updates (hardware, software, subscription-based IT
related services). Loans are intended to provide financing to start-up businesses, unable to secure
traditional funding sources. It gives prioritization to serving BIPOC and minority-owned businesses. Priority will be given to business located in a Core Investment area, including: Gary/New Duluth, East and Central Hillside, Central Business District, Kenwood, Lakeside, Lincoln Park, Duluth Heights, Morgan Park, Piedmont, Spirit Valley, and Woodland neighborhoods. A map can be viewed here:
https://imagineduluth.com/media/8800/12_transformative-opportunities.pdf
Loan amounts may be between $3,000 to $15,000. Funds will be provided to businesses at a 2% interest
rate, and at a term of 5-10 years, varying on value of loan request, with reduced underwriting criteria.
The program has no prepayment penalty. Personal guarantees are required. Loan payments will be
reported to the credit bureau agencies to help businesses build credit over time. Failure to pay loan
payments on time may negatively impact your credit score and could impact your ability to receive funds
in the future.
Businesses specializing in Cannabis, THC products, tobacco, vape products, Adult bookstores and liquor
stores are ineligible for funding through the Mentorship Loan program. Franchisees or national chains will not be considered eligible.
City of Duluth Planning & Development staff will provide the initial screening of applicants
via review of a pre-application form to determine compliance with the 1200 Fund Loan Criteria.
Applicants may work with other local business development agencies to prepare their applications. Loan applications may be approved between 4-6 weeks from the date of submittal of a complete application to the city’s Planning & Development Office. The approval timeline may vary, depending on number of applications received, completeness of application, and other circumstances that impact final fund determination. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until the Mentorship Loan funding is
exhausted.
Applicants will be required to submit the following documents for review:
• A comprehensive business plan (including a three-year cash flow projection)
• Project plan with scope including cost estimates or quotes from at least two sources, most recent
business and personal tax return (documentation with the Secretary of State is also accepted as
evidence of business location)
• Projected cash flow statement from the first two quarters of operations
• All applicants must be willing to grant SBDC the ability to discuss services rendered with the 1200
Fund.
• The applicant must provide mentorship updates quarterly through the entire term on the loan.
Loan fees:
All loans carry an interest rate of 2% that will be applied monthly over the life of the loan. A one-time fee of $20 will be required to be paid at loan closing.
Payment:
Payment of the loan will begin one month after loan closing and will be charged on the first day of every
month until the loan is paid off. Principle balance of the loan will be deferred for a period up to three
months, interest only payments will be required during the deferment period. Automatic loan payments to the 1200 Fund are required to participate in this program.
SUMMARY:
• Program provides unsecured funding for businesses located within the Duluth City Limits, including at home businesses.
• For businesses with 10 or fewer employees (FTE).
• Demonstrate a business need.
• Be a for profit business.
• Owned by a resident within the City limits of Duluth.
• Demonstrate being in business for less than six months, a business plan must be submitted which
includes project scope and timeline for becoming operational.
• Provide project with defined scope including prices or estimates.
• Completed Application.
• Have federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) or Tax Identification Number linked to your
business or social security number.
• Completed W-9 form.
• Franchisees or national chains will not be considered eligible.
• Registered with the MN Secretary of State.
• Currently or within the past six months the business must have conducted a Business Consultation
with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Duluth. These services are free after submitting “request for services” at https://northlandsbdc.org/ .
• As defined previously, a current relationship with a business mentor is required. If you need to
connect with a business mentor, please consider SCORE and select “find a mentor” at Score.org
to request free services and make a connection.
• Loans are intended to provide financing to start-up businesses, unable to secure traditional funding
sources to better serve BIPOC, and minority owned businesses. Priority will be given to business located
in a Core Investment area.