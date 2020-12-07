The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra recently announced the
cancellation of the recording of their holiday concert, Bentleyville Holiday Spectacular, but has revealed a collaboration that will soon be broadcast.
The DSSO has partnered with WDSE•WRPT to combine past performances from the DSSO, Strikepoint handbell ensemble, and dazzling visuals from this year’s Bentleyville Festival of Lights. While it's not what was originally planned, the DSSO hope that it will still evoke the holiday spirit with symphony fans. Itvwill feature the holiday concert recording from the DSSO in 2014 Bentleyville at the Symphony and a holiday performance from Strikepoint in 2019. We are calling this new experience the Twin Ports Holiday Spectacular!
WDSE•WRPT will be broadcasting this concert on Friday, Dec. 11, at 9 pm and Friday Dec. 25 at 7 pm on PBS North. The DSSO will be hosting this concert for free on-demand on DSSO Live, and donations will be requested for the participating organizations.
The full Concert Broadcast Schedule on PBS North will include:
• Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 pm – Twin Ports Holiday Spectacular
• Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 pm – Strings Attached (recorded Oct. 17, 2020 at the DECC)
• Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 pm – Young People’s Concert at the Depot (recorded Nov. 8 at the Depot)
• Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 pm – Twin Ports Holiday Spectacular
• Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7 pm – Afternoon Dances (recorded Nov. 7 at the DECC)
For more information visit DSSO .com or call the Box Office at 218-623-3776.