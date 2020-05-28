The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra said it is unable to reschedule canceled concerts because venues will not be prepared for large group gatherings later this year.
"With the health and safety of our musicians and patrons in mind, we have officially made the difficult decision to cancel and not reschedule
the April 18 and May 2 concerts," DSSO said in a Thursday news release.
The group announced a few options for customers who purchased tickets through the DSSO Box Office:
• Donate them - As a nonprofit arts organization, the DSSO relies on ticket revenue. Persons who donate the value of their ticketsto the DSSO will receive a tax letter at the end of the calendar year.
• Account credit: A credit in the form of a gift certificate will be applied to the tickholder's DSSO account. The credit can be applied to season subscriptions (not valid on already completed purchases), or for single tickets for individual concerts after August 10, 2020. Credits must be used by the end of the 2020-21 Season.
Ticket donations and credits must be indicated to the DSSO by no later than June 30. If the DSSO does not hear from ticket holders, tickets will automatically be converted into a donation.
If tickets were purchased from Ticketmaster or the DECC Ticket Office, holders will be contacted regarding refund options.
The organization has launched DSSO at Home, a free on-demand service that links to virtual concerts from DSSO musicians and discussions with Music Director Dirk Meyer.
WDSE-WRPT will continue to rebroadcast DSSO concerts on PBS North every Friday night in May at 9 pm. These recordings are available to stream on DSSO at Home on Saturday for 45 days.
The DSSO has also recently partnered with Wisconsin Public Radio to broadcast DSSO concert recordings on Thursday evenings at 7 pm, every week through September. Listen live on 93.1 FM or stream live on uwsuper.edu/kuws. These audio recordings will be available on Friday’s beginning in June.
For the full broadcast schedule visit: https://dsso.com/2020/05/20/dsso-concerts-broadcast-on-wpr/