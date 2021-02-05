The Greater Downtown Council kicks off its new series, Downtown Table Talk, on Wednesday, February 24th at 9 a.m. These virtual programs will feature Duluth professionals either sharing their skills and special talents or providing you with the information needed to stay informed about what is happening in your community.
Starting off the series, social media extraordinaires Emily Ekstrom from Hucklebeary and Jane Pederson Jandl from Glensheen will provide tips and insight on how they use social media to promote their businesses and remain engaged during COVID.
To register, email Brittany Lind at bjlind@downtownduluth.com. You will receive an email with a link to the presentation the day before.