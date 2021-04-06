Downtown Table Talk: Let's talk restaurants

Join the Greater Downtown Council on Wednesday, April 14th for the next Downtown Table Talk.
Local Duluth restaurants have been innovative during the pandemic and their recipe for adapting is far from one-size-fits-all. Hear from a panel of restaurant industry leaders on how they have adjusted and what makes them optimistic about the upcoming summer season.
Panelists:
Jason Vincent, Boat Club & Vanilla Bean Restaurants
Sara Rolfson, Zeitgeist
Tony Bronson, Grandma’s Restaurants
Date: Wednesday, April 14th
Time: 9:00am
Place: Zoom Webinar
Price: FREE
To register, click the link below to send an email to Brittany Lind at bjlind@downtownduluth.com. You will receive an email with a link to the presentation the day before.