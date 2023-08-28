Many in Downtown Duluth have witnessed crimes that involve individuals facing mental health challenges. Join downtown businesses Wednesday, Aug. 30 to learn more about a new initiative in the court system led by Judge Amy Lukasavitz. 

The Sixth Judicial District has added a new track to its Mental Health Treatment Court: Misdemeanor Plus. Its purpose is to assist in stabilizing individuals suffering from mental health issues and addiction who have misdemeanor criminal charges. This is a compliment to the Felony Mental Health Court which, for over a decade. Sponsors say it has changed participants lives’ and saved considerable tax dollars while reducing drug use and crime. 

Treatment courts have transformed the way the justice system responds to substance use and mental health disorders by combining accountability with evidence-based treatment, sponsors say. 

Judge Amy Lukasavitz, who is leading this new initiative, will give an address. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa will also be available at the meeting for updates or questions regarding downtown safety issues.

The meeting will be held from 1-2 p.m. at Holiday Inn, Lake Superior Room (downstairs). The event is free by pre-registration is required. Click here for details.

 