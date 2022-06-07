Downtown Duluth street construction is set to begin June 13. The first phase of street closures will include Michigan Street from 1st Ave. W. to Lake Ave.
The following week on June 20, 3rd Ave. E. between Michigan and Superior Streets will be closed to restore the street surface from previous utility construction. At the same time, sidewalk access will also be limited or closed for the 100 and 200 East blocks of Michigan Street for gas service improvements.
Construction will replace gas and water mains in Michigan Street from 1st Ave. W. to 3rd Ave. E. The existing cast iron water main and steel gas main will be replaced with modern High-Density Polyethylene piping, just like the recently improved Superior Street utilities. Minnesota Power will expand electrical duct bank capacities in this area during the street closures. The construction project is divided into four phases of utility construction and road closures that will each last 6 to 8 weeks until November.
An informational meeting will be hosted at the Downtown Minnesota Power Office, located at 30 W. Superior St. in the Hodnik Hall Conference Room, Thurs., June 9 at 9:00 am. City of Duluth Engineering staff will be available to review project phasing and associated street closures.
For more information or for questions, please contact the City of Duluth Engineering division at 218-730-5200.