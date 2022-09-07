Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.