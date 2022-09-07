Downtown Duluth announced today some new “tools” for downtown business owners.

Thanks to ideas generated through the Mayor’s Downtown Task Force, a retail/real estate/activation consultant is helping Duluth's downtown with the “Brick and Mortar Game.” Michele Reeves from Civilis Consultants will be offering training to our businesses on October 11th at 9am (location TBD). 

Mark your calendars now to join us to learn tips and tricks for storefront activation and engagement with the sidewalk/pedestrians. She is very familiar with Duluth and previously provided some outstanding guidance to businesses in Lincoln Park. Whether you have a retail shop, restaurant, office or vacant space at the street level, this session is for you!