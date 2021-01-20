The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with CareerForce to host a forum discussing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The event will debut the Diversity & Inclusion Toolkit for Action. This resource was created by the Duluth Workforce Development Board to provide employers with practical tools and tips related to recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and retaining diverse employees.
The virtual event will take place January 21 from 10:00-11:00am, free to attend. Panelists will be joined by Tawanna Black, Founder and CEO of the Center for Economic Inclusion. Ms. Black will share her thoughts and expertise on the importance of diversity and building an inclusive regional economy.
Host: Martha Bremer, Director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Panelists include: Carl Crawford, Human Rights Officer, City of Duluth; Sumair Sheikh, Adjunct Instructor at The College of St. Scholastica; Elena Foshay, Director, CareerForce; Tawanna Black, Founder and CEO, Center for Economic Inclusion.
Chamber Forums are sponsored by the Duluth News Tribune.