In appreciation of St. Luke’s employees and all they have done throughout the pandemic, the DECC is donating ice time and providing free parking at AMSOIL Arena for St. Luke’s family skating party. The party is Sunday, March 6, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
“It is beyond generous of the DECC to make this donation to our employees,” St. Luke’s Foundation Executive Director Catherine Carter Huber said. “It means a lot to our team to know that all of their hard work and their dedication to our patients is appreciated.”
“When St. Luke’s approached us looking for a way to appreciate their team, we knew this was an excellent use of the DECC,” said Daniel Hartman, executive director. “I hope that these families laugh, create memories and enjoy some well-earned recreation.”
Along with ice skating, there will be music, food and giveaways for employees and their families and friends to enjoy.