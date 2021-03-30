Cultivating resilience during times of stress
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce presents "Cultivating Resilience During Times of Stress," Wed., April 7, 12 p.m.
 
This virtual workshop, presented by Stacy Johnston of Audacity HR, explores the topic of resiliency amidst a pandemic. Johnston will discuss how to navigate adversity, manage stress and bounce back from the difficulties and challenges we face, individually and collectively.
 
The 2021 Professional Development Series is brought to Chamber Members and their employees free of charge, courtesy of The College of St. Scholastica Stender School of Business and Technology. 
 