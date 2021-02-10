CSS lecture to highlight how immigrants improve the U.S. economy

The College of St. Scholastica’s next Alworth Center for Peace and Justice lecture series will feature author, speaker and political commentator Dr. Darrell Bricker, presenting “Why the U.S. Needs More Immigrants,” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Dr. Bricker is the CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs based in Toronto. He has written five national bestselling books, his most recently published in 2019 titled, “Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline” with John Ibbitson.
The talk follows this year's theme for the Alworth Center for Peace and Justice Lecture Series: “New Immigrants - Familiar Stories?” This year’s speakers examine the causes of today’s immigration patterns and look into the challenges and opportunities offered by this new wave of immigrants. The series is free and available for anyone to attend through Zoom. Attendees are asked to pre-register at css.edu/peace.