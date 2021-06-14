St. Louis County Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Mount Royal Library on Wednesday, June 16, from 3-6 p.m. The vaccines are free of charge. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be served based on vaccine availability. To register for this or any COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered by St. Louis County Public Health this week, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/vaccineregistration.
Both the Pfizer and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines will be offered. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone age 12 or older. Minors must have a parent or legal guardian with them to sign a consent form. The single dose Janssen vaccine is available for anyone age 18 and up.
People receiving the vaccine at this clinic are eligible to register for the COVID-19 Summer Vaccine Reward program offered by the State of Minnesota. Reward options include a Great Lakes Aquarium pass, Minnesota fishing license, Northwoods Baseball League tickets, $25 Visa Gift Cards, and more! A full list of prizes and information on how to apply to receive one is available online at: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine-rewards/index.jsp.
In an effort to reach a 70% vaccination rate in St. Louis County and ensure all communities have easy access to the vaccine, Public Health continues to offer vaccine clinics at sites throughout the county. All eligible people are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them, and prevent further spread of COVID-19 and its variants. St. Louis County updates its website weekly with vaccine clinic locations. People also can find vaccine locations anywhere in the state at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/.