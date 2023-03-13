A pandemic-era rule that was put in place to ensure continuous insurance coverage for people receiving Medical Assistance (MA) is soon ending. This means the annual eligibility renewal requirement will again resume. Restarting the process will create challenges for recipients, county staff and others tasked with helping complete renewals, and for service providers who may belatedly learn a customer has lost insurance.
To help providers and community partners understand the situation and better prepare for it, St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services staff will hold two townhall meetings later this month. They will be:
• Wednesday, March 29, 10-11:30 a.m.
St Louis County Government Services Center - Virginia
201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia – Liz Prebich Conference Room
• Friday, March 30, 10:30 a.m.- noon
St Louis County Government Services Center - Duluth
320 West 2nd Street, Duluth – Lake Superior Room
These sessions are specific for providers and community partners. County staff will hold additional information sessions for MA recipients closer to renewal dates.
Any providers with questions should contact 218-726-2101. The March 30 session will be recorded and posted on the county's YouTube channel for anyone unable to attend.
While the renewal process is not new, it will be a significant undertaking this time because recipients haven't had to do it for three years, and anyone new to the program during the last three years may not even realize they need to do it. Additionally, any recipients who have moved in the last three years may not have a current address on file, which means they may not receive their renewal packet.
Within St. Louis County, 55,122 residents are currently enrolled in Medical Assistance, including 10,939 who joined in the last three years. Renewals for Medical Assistance enrollees will take place based on the anniversary month of their application for coverage beginning with those due for renewal in July 2023. As an example, a Minnesotan who applied for Medical Assistance in July has a July Medical Assistance renewal date. This individual would receive an initial notification that they need to renew in March or April, followed by the actual renewal packet in April or May. They would need to complete and submit the renewal paperwork and have it processed by the county or tribal worker before July 1.
For more information on renewal requirements, visit mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.