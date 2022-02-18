Costco Wholesale presented 20 backpacks filled with school supplies. Hermantown Chamber of Commerce members Proctor Public Schools and Hermantown Community Schools received 20 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by the chamber, along with John Maxwell leadership books donated by chamber member Metamorphosis CCT.
Latest News
- Colleagues issue statement on death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn
- DOJ official warns firms to shore up cybersecurity amid Russia tensions
- Costco donates high-tech backpacks to local schools
- Northspan welcomes three new board members
- St. Luke’s welcomes advanced practice registered nurse Sarah Greeman
- U.S.-Flag Shipping on the Great Lakes up 16.8% in 2021
- New fuel and convenience retail campus developed in Nashwauk
- Lumber futures rally as 'unprecedented' challenges prompt production cuts
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.