Costco donates high-tech backpacks to local schools

Current and former members of the Hermantown Chamber of Commerce board of directors hold High Sierra tech backpacks donated by Costco. From left: Bill King (Cirrus), Pat Malley (1Call Telecom); (back row) Jenn Ryan (Bremer Bank), Tom Werner (Duluth International Airport), Nikki Karnowski (Metamorphosis CCT), Shawn Crowser (Share Advantage Credit Union), Jeremy Katchuba (YMCA), Todd Mell (LHB), Kim Parmeter (Hermantown Area Chamber).

 Hermantown Chamber of Commerce
Costco Wholesale presented 20 backpacks filled with school supplies. Hermantown Chamber of Commerce members Proctor Public Schools and Hermantown Community Schools received 20 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by the chamber, along with John Maxwell leadership books donated by chamber member Metamorphosis CCT. 