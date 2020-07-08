The next Connect@Clyde event will be held virtually, with a catered box lunch available to registrants.
In recent years, Bayfront Festival Park has become a primary gather place in Duluth. It is home to a compelling variety of events and activities throughout the year and hosts an exciting array of festivals featuring music, entertainment, art, and food. Connect@Clyde will feature the leader who organizes, promotes and hosts the annual offerings. The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce event is sponsored by LHB, Inc.
A catered boxed lunch is available with registration for this event. Guests will utilize the curbside pick-up outside Clyde Iron Works Restaurant between 10:30-11:30 a.m. the day of the presentation. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.