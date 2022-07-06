Concerts on the Pier starts tonight

Glensheen will launch its Concerts on the Pier series tonight at 5pm with country musician Rafe Carlson.
Carlson recently performed at Bayfront Country Music Festival and is homegrown talent from Duluth. The event is free and open to the public from 5 to 8 pm, with music starting at 7 pm.
He grew up in northern Minnesota in a family full of talented musicians and started making a name for himself as a performing artist in the Duluth/Twin Ports area after he left his job of 3 years selling RV’s. As he began to play in front of bigger and bigger crowds, and playing at venues across the country, he turned his attention to songwriting. He met his producer in Nashville, Tenn., in May of 2021, and has since made dozens of trips down, writing with world-class Nashville songwriters, playing shows in the downtown area, and spending time in the studio recording his highly anticipated debut album.
Currently, Rafe is playing shows in Northern Minnesota, traveling the country on small tours, and spending much of his time in Nashville with his team, working on making the best music they possibly can.