The St. Louis County Planning and Community Development Department is hosting a virtual open house and public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The session will highlight accomplishments and how funds were distributed in fiscal year 2020, including from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs. It will also launch the 2022 CDBG program funding cycle. Information to join the Open House can be found on line at stlouiscountymn.gov/communitydevelopment.
The public is encouraged to attend the event and to provide input for St. Louis County’s overall Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 2022 Action Plan, which includes the CDBG, HOME and ESG programs. The 2022 Action Plan will propose projects for funding to address housing, community development, and resident needs.
During 2020, St. Louis County distributed $1.9 million in federal grant money to communities and non-profit organizations in St. Louis County outside the City of Duluth. Duluth receives separate funding. CDBG funds helped cover costs for renovations at the Hibbing Winston Court Apartments and Vermilion Housing in Tower; site acquisition for North SLC Habitat for Humanity; accessibility improvements to the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center and Cook Community Center; water and sewer infrastructure in nine communities; meals programs at the Salvation Army locations in Hibbing and Virginia; and support services for low-income and homeless people through nine non-profit organizations.
Questions about the open houses and public meetings or about CDBG funds in general may be directed to St. Louis County Planning and Community Development at:
Steve Nelson: 218-742-9561 or nelsonst@stlouiscountymn.gov
Brad Gustafson: 218-742-9563 or gustafsonb@stlouiscountymn.gov