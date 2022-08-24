In partnership with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, Minnesota, Community Action Duluth is hosting an open house for its Community Construction Program. This program, which launched in 2020, focuses on providing a path to living-wage employment in the building trades to people facing barriers to employment. At the same time, the program addresses blighted properties and affordable home ownership in our community.
The program is currently on its fourth cohort of students and its third total rehab of a single family home. Participants in the program take Introduction to Carpentry courses from Lake Superior College, and, while remodeling a home, they learn the hands-on skills of tool safety, roofing, installing sheetrock, refinishing floors, and much more. Graduates of the program have gone on to receive their contractor’s license and have gained employment in the construction trades as well as other related employment.
To learn more about the Community Construction Program, the public is welcome to attend an open house on Aug. 25 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 3007 Devonshire St.
3007 Devonshire is the most recently completed house by the Community Construction Program crew and is currently for sale to an income-qualified household.
For questions on the Community Construction Program please contact Jill Keppers, HRA Executive Director, at (218) 529- 6341 or jkeppers@duluthhousing.com, or Classie Dudley, CAD Executive Director, at (218) 726-1665 or cdudley@communityactionduluth.org.