Commitment to change: anti-racism in your business

Visit Duluth, Lake Superior College and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce have come together to offer the free diversity and inclusion workshop, "Commitment to Change: Anti-Racism In Your Business."

This in-person workshop will be held at Lake Superior College on Thursday, July 22, from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

This half-day Diversity and Inclusion Workshop will provide your business with actionable tools to embrace and celebrate differences in the workplace, in your clients and in the community.

Join us for uncomfortable conversation and a safe space to ask questions. Together as business leaders, we can create spaces and places that feel great to all people.

Sessions Include:

Dimensions of Diversity

Sara Cole, Duluth Area Family YMCA

Crossing the Divide: Inclusion and Diversity in Marketing

Tiffany Johnson, Marketing Manager for Penumbra Theatre, the Nation's preeminent African American theater; and contributing writer for the Minnesota Spokesman Recorder, the oldest African American newspaper in the state of Minnesota.

Anti-Racism in Your Business

Christina Woods, Duluth Art Institute

Breakout Groups and Conversation

Leadership Duluth Group

Making Change in our Community

Carl Crawford, City of Duluth

This workshop is for wave-makers, and business leaders ready to reflect and implement change.

Room space is limited, please maximize your registration to two guests per institution/business. 

This event is brought to you free of charge by Visit Duluth, Lake Superior College, and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.