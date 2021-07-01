Visit Duluth, Lake Superior College and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce have come together to offer the free diversity and inclusion workshop, "Commitment to Change: Anti-Racism In Your Business."
This in-person workshop will be held at Lake Superior College on Thursday, July 22, from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
This half-day Diversity and Inclusion Workshop will provide your business with actionable tools to embrace and celebrate differences in the workplace, in your clients and in the community.
Join us for uncomfortable conversation and a safe space to ask questions. Together as business leaders, we can create spaces and places that feel great to all people.
Sessions Include:
Dimensions of Diversity
Sara Cole, Duluth Area Family YMCA
Crossing the Divide: Inclusion and Diversity in Marketing
Tiffany Johnson, Marketing Manager for Penumbra Theatre, the Nation's preeminent African American theater; and contributing writer for the Minnesota Spokesman Recorder, the oldest African American newspaper in the state of Minnesota.
Anti-Racism in Your Business
Christina Woods, Duluth Art Institute
Breakout Groups and Conversation
Leadership Duluth Group
Making Change in our Community
Carl Crawford, City of Duluth
This workshop is for wave-makers, and business leaders ready to reflect and implement change.
Room space is limited, please maximize your registration to two guests per institution/business.
This event is brought to you free of charge by Visit Duluth, Lake Superior College, and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.