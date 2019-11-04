The last of three programs in the “Coffee and Conversation” construction series will give information about the team that should be assembled when remodeling a commercial building.
Hosted by the city of Duluth’s Construction Services staff, the presentation will help explain how to select an architect, options for selecting a general contractor, the relationship among the parties, how the city can work with building owners, architects and professional building contractors, code issues and related information.
“The whole world of commercial construction is a whole different thing” than residential
work, said Wendy Rannenberg, Duluth building official. “Some aspects of commercial construction are very specific.” For instance, for commercial construction and remodeling, plans must be filed in advance and move through a permitting process.
The program will be geared toward building owners, architects, general contractors, entrepreneurs and commercial property brokers, said Chief Building Inspector Britt McAdamis. It will be held free of charge at Crooked Pint Alehouse, 1402 W. Arrrowhead Road, from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. on Wednesday.