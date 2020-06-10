As racial tensions grip the United States, citizens prepare to mark the anniversary of the Twin Ports darkest day. June 15 marks 100 years since three African American men were nabbed from jail cells where they were held on trumped-up rape charges and lynched from a lamppost in downtown Duluth. Simply Superior host Robin Washington will re-broadcast the world premiere of an original composition "We Three Kings," written in remembrance of the three men, on this week’s edition of “Simply Superior” airing Friday June 12 on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Commissioned to commemorate the anniversary, the piece was composed by Jean “Rudy“ Perrault and performed by the Gichigami Trio.
Also on this week’s show, Washington talks with Linda Nervick, organizer of the Lilac Lovefest. This new outdoor, socially distanced and family friendly event is out to prove that the Lake Superior’s many micro-climates lend themselves to creating the ideal conditions for what may well be the longest lilac growing season in the world.
“Simply Superior” is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. Hosted by veteran journalist Robin Washington, the program airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on WPR stations 91.3-FM KUWS in Superior and 90.9-FM WUWS in Ashland. It is repeated Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on WPR stations 89.9-FM WHSA in Brule, 88.5-FM WSSU in Superior and 104.7-FM WHWA in the Washburn, Ashland and Bayfield areas. Archives are available at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior