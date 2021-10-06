Duluth’s Planning & Economic Development Department is looking for public input regarding newly proposed downtown historic district standards. If approved, they would act as a guideline to assist property owners and contractors in determining how to maintain, repair and, when necessary, replace historic features that are a part of historic structures and located within the downtown historic district.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. It will include a short presentation, with an opportunity for those attending to share comments or questions.
To join the meeting, despite the city's late notice, click here and select “heritage preservation commission.” A recording of the meeting will be saved and posted to the city’s website for those who are not able to attend the meeting, but are interested in the outcome.
The downtown historic district standards would only apply to properties within the 2006 historic district boundaries.
City staff will share the final recommendations with the Heritage Preservation Commission and the Planning Commission in November. If approved, the standards would go before the City Council in December to be considered. If adopted, the standards would go into effect in early 2022.
The public may contact members of the Planning and Economic Development team with any questions, or requests for additional information. Staff can be contacted by emailing planning@duluthmn.gov, or calling 218-730-5580.