The City of Duluth will begin removing snow in the downtown business district on Wed., March 16. Crews will begin removing snow on Michigan Street from 6th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue East.
On Thurs., March 17, City crews will remove snow from 6th Avenue West down to Michigan on the Avenues. They will begin 6th Avenue West and work their way East towards the Medical District, clearing the avenues as they go.
Crews will begin removing snow at 7:00 a.m.
No parking signs will be posted in the area ahead of the snow removal. Any vehicle parked in the area where snow removal occurs will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.