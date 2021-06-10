The City of Duluth invites the community to join in celebrating the new Duluth flag on Monday June 21, 2021, at 12p.m. outside of City Hall at the Priley Circle flag pole.
Members of the Duluth Fire and Police Departments honor guard will install the new flag. The Flag Ceremony will include remarks by Mayor Emily Larson, Council President Van Nett, the Flag Design Committee, a musical performance, and more.
“This flag design and its narrative description represent Duluth by telling a fuller story of who we are – from our unique neighborhoods to our natural beauty to the history and current identity of our people,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “It is our hope that this flag strengthens residents’ sense of pride and place, while also helping to visually anchor and brand our community for visitors. It’s going to be a great event – fun and free – and we invite the community to join us!”
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Social distance guidelines are encouraged. The flag raising ceremony will also be available to be posted on the City’s Facebook page and on aired by PACT TV.
The City will update all flag poles on city properties, including City Council Chambers, with the new flag. The new flag artwork can be accessed by anyone by visiting the city website: www.duluthmn.gov/duluthflagproject.