The city of Duluth is now accepting public comments and questions on the Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST) proposed administrative rules.
The ESST ordinance will take effect on Jan. 1. All comments and questions should be received by Sept. 30 to be considered for the final implementation, which will be published in October. CLICK HERE to see the proposed rules.
“With the ordinance taking effect in January, I have been very intentional in reaching out to over 100 organizations not only to introduce myself, but also to talk about ESST, and help businesses with any concerns or questions that they may have,” said Ian Johnson, Code Compliance Officer, in a news release. “I intentionally cast a large net of who I was calling so that I included business associations, community organizations, labor groups, places of worship, educational institutions, and others to talk to them about this new ordinance.”
The city will be hosting several training sessions before the end of the year, with the first being on Oct. 7 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. in City Hall room 309. Trainings are sponsored by a variety of sponsors, with the first session sponsored by Workforce Development. The remaining training sessions can be found on www.duluthmn.gov.